Ukraine’s Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’

'They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Russia of “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions without power.

Some 4.5 million people were without electricity across the war-torn country, Zelensky said in his nightly address. In Kyiv alone, 450,000 apartments did not have power, the capital’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted.

“I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible because the situation remains difficult!” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities – which Zelensky called a sign of weakness.

“The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy,” he said, AP News reported. “They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way.”

The president spoke soon after Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region said Russian troops were likely to leave the city, a claim greeted with skepticism among Ukrainian officials.

Tens of thousands of civilians have already been moved out of Kherson city by the Kremlin-installed regional administration, citing the threat of increased shelling as Ukraine’s army pursues a counteroffensive.

Elsewhere, the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Russian forces “tripled the intensity of hostilities on certain areas of the front” and were carrying out “up to 80 attacks every day.”

Russia illegally annexed the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine in late September and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.