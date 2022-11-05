Iran acknowledges supplying Russia with drones

While denying they supplied Putin's regime with missiles

Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that Iran transferred drones to Russia months before President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588797499120447488 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian claimed that his country had transferred "a limited number of drones" to Russia while denying having supplied it with missiles.

According to the minister, in Tehran they held talks with Ukrainian representatives and asked them to show them evidence of Russia's use of missiles produced by their country, but according to him, they did not come to the talks.

The Iranian minister's statement, reported in regime media, followed reports that Iran asked Russia to help it purchase additional nuclear materials and produce nuclear fuel.

The fuel could help Iran run its nuclear reactors and could further shorten Iran's so-called "break-in time" to create a nuclear weapon.

Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks in Ukraine continue to escalate. Last month US media reported that Iranian military instructors had arrived in Crimea to help operate the drones.

Iran's supply of drones and possible ballistic missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine is "unacceptable," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.