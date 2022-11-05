Ukrainian forces brace for bloody fight in Kherson

The contest for the only provincial capital seized by Moscow may be one of the most consequential of the war

Oleh, the commander of a Ukrainian infantry unit dug into trenches west of Kherson, is confident his Russian foes will be forced to abandon the strategic port due to winter weather, logistical jams, and the threat of encirclement.

But neither he or his men think the Russians will go quickly or quietly, nor do they intend to let them.

Oleh’s comments hint at the prospect of a bloody grind in the coming weeks for control of a key city on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which acts as a gateway to Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

"They will keep fighting. They will defend their positions as long as they have the ability to do so," said Oleh, a battle-hardened major who has risen through the ranks since enlisting as a teenager 10 years ago. "It will be a hard fight."

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kremlin-installed administration in the Kherson region, said on Thursday that he hoped Russian forces would put up a fight.

"If we leave Kherson, it will be a huge blow," he added in comments broadcast by Russia's RT television.

The contest for the only provincial capital seized by Moscow in the full-scale invasion launched on February 24 may be one of the most consequential of the war so far.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would be another setback following a series of significant battlefield losses since mid-August. Military experts say with control of Kherson, Ukrainian forces would be effectively set up for an advance on Crimea – home to Russia's Black Sea fleet and which Kyiv has made its recovery a sworn goal.