Ukraine authorities consider evacuating Kyiv due to power outages - report

Ukrainian authorities are considering evacuating residents of the country’s capital, Kyiv, in case of a complete power outage caused by the ongoing Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, a report said on Sunday.

The city is currently establishing 1,000 heating centers for its 3 million residents, The New York Times learned. A complete blackout, however, would prompt the evacuation of the city, according to Roman Tkachuk, the director of security for the Kyiv municipal government.

“We understand that if Russia continues such attacks, we may lose our entire electricity system,” he said.

Tkachuk noted that in case of a major attack leading to the complete power outage they would receive a 12 hours notice, following which they “will start informing people and requesting them to leave.”

“If there’s no power, there will be no water and no sewage. That’s why currently the government and city administration are taking all possible measures to protect our power supply system,” he said.

The official stressed that at the moment residents weren’t fleeing Kyiv in large numbers and the situation was “manageable.”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, over 40 percent of the country’s power infrastructure has been damaged by the Russian strikes leaving 4.5 million Ukrainians cut off from electricity, including nearly 500,000 in Kyiv.

The capital’s authorities has already imposed rolling blackouts and restrictions on power use to ease the pressure on the remaining energy infrastructure.