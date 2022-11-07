Ukraine receives more Western air defense systems

Last month Ukraine received the first Iris-T defense system from Germany

Ukraine announced on Monday it had received more air defense systems from its Western military allies, which should help defend the country's energy infrastructure that have been targeted by Russian attacks.

"NASAMS and Aspide air defense systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian army and will make our skies safer," the country's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.

The minister said last month that Ukraine had received the first Iris-T defense system from Germany. Earlier in October, NATO also agreed to provide the warring country with more advanced anti-missile and anti-drone systems amid reports that Iran was supplying Russian with kamikaze drones used against Ukrainian cities.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners - Norway, Spain and the U.S.," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1589573129981988864 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed nearly 40 percent of Ukraine's power stations and the government has urged Ukrainians to save electricity as much as possible. Authorities in Kyiv said on Monday that the situation around the city's ability to supply energy to residents remained "tense" and urged Ukrainians in the capital to limit use of electricity in peak hours.

Earlier on Sunday, Roman Tkachuk, the director of security for the Kyiv municipal government, said that 3 million residents of the Ukrainian capital could be forced to evacuate in case of a complete power outage.

In the meantime, pro-Russian forces in the occupied southern Kherson region said that dozens of villages were left without electricity on Sunday due to the “terrorist attack” on its power infrastructure.