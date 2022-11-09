Israel lacks air defense systems to supply Ukraine - DM

'It is impossible to empty our supply of air defense systems'

Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Tuesday that Israel doesn’t have capabilities to produce enough air defense systems to supply Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked Jerusalem to provide it with air defense to protect civilians from the Russian missile strikes, especially amid reports that Moscow has been using Iranian-made drones.

“It is clear that even if we decide that we change our policy, it is impossible to empty our supply of air defense systems,” Gantz said.

“We are checking every day what can be done and how we can expand our aid, but we must not forget that NATO stands behind Ukraine,” he added, referring to NATO’s decent decision to expand air defense support for the warring European country.

Israel, however, refrained from sending weapons to Ukraine focusing on humanitarian aid and medical equipment. The Jewish state has also recently started sharing intelligence on Iranian drones with Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports revealed that Russia was transferring Western weapons captured in Ukraine to Tehran. This discovery confirmed concerns previously voiced by incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israeli weapons potentially supplied to Kyiv ending up in Iran.