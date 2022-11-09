Fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees expected as winter looms

'A large number of internally displaced people are... housed in conditions that are unsuitable for the winter'

With winter looming and amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, a fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees is expected by eastern European countries as they reopen reception centers and restock food supplies.

Some 6.9 million people are believed to be internally displaced in Ukraine, often living in rough conditions.

According to data from the UN refugee agency UNHCR, some 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered under various protection schemes across Europe, many of them in European Union states bordering the invaded country – Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

After an initial surge following Russia’s assault on February 24, the number of refugees fleeing west from Ukraine dropped in late spring. While there has been no significant uptick in numbers throughout the fall, charities say they are seeing signs of increased movement across the borders, prompting them to step up preparations.

In response to an i24NEWS inquiry, Dr. Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at the Foreign Policy Council “Ukrainian Prism," said "we haven't heard of people already fleeing, only that they potentially will."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590341634096771075 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"An increase in numbers is being felt, and is expected. It is currently up 15 percent," said Roman Dohovic, an aid coordinator for the eastern Slovak city of Kosice.

"We are being called by people who are already staying in Kosice and looking for accommodation for family members and acquaintances who are still in Ukraine."

Slovakia's contingency plan foresees a possible inflow of as many as 700,000 people of those who are internally displaced over the next three months due to dropping temperatures and continued heavy fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In Hungary, the number of daily arrivals at the Zahony train station close to the border with Ukraine jumped tenfold to as many as 500 since Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities intensified.

"A large number of (Ukraine's) internally displaced people are currently temporarily housed in conditions that are not suitable for the winter. Further escalation of the conflict is also a risk," said Zsofia Dobis-Lucski, spokesperson for the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid, an NGO working at the border.