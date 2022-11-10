Ukrainians either dig in or look to flee 'difficult times'

'Blackouts you can’t predict, people in Kyiv are experiencing difficult times'

With winter looming and amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, a fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees is expected as civilians already experiencing harsh conditions are torn between bunkering down in their homes or fleeing for safety.

Over eight months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, leaving millions without reliable electricity.

“Realizing that it will lose the war, the Kremlin continues its acts of state terrorism against Ukraine and Ukrainians,” said Hanna Hopko, former head of Ukraine’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and a member of the International Advisory Council.

“Russia’s deliberate attacks on energy and water supply infrastructure are war crimes, aimed at wreaking havoc and undermining Ukraine’s resolve to defend,” she told i24NEWS.

Still, most Ukrainians believe it’s necessary to “maintain the armed resistance of Russian aggression.”

In Kyiv alone, almost half a million apartments don’t have power, the capital’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted.

“Blackouts you can’t predict, people in Kyiv are experiencing difficult times,” Hopko continued.

“For elderly people, it’s harder to survive without assurances of electricity supply, there are problems with teaching either online or at schools, especially those without bomb shelters. Businesses are suffering, people are getting stuck in elevators.”

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue A caviar vendor waits for customers inside a market during a power outage in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

Border states prepping

After an initial surge following Russia’s assault on February 24, the number of refugees fleeing west from Ukraine dropped in late spring.

According to data from the UN refugee agency UNHCR, some 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered under various protection schemes across Europe, many of them in states bordering the invaded country – Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

While there has been no significant uptick in numbers throughout the fall, charities say they are seeing signs of increased movement across the borders, prompting them to step up preparations.

“It’s hard to predict how many people might leave, or where they will go. The mayor of Kyiv said around half of the capital will temporarily leave,” Hopko said.

Slovakia foresees a possible inflow of as many as 700,000 people of those who are internally displaced over the next three months.

In Hungary, the number of daily arrivals at the Zahony train station close to the border with Ukraine jumped tenfold to as many as 500 since Russia’s bombardment of Ukrainian cities intensified.

The eastern Polish town of Przemysl, the busiest gateway for Ukrainian refugees since the invasion, has been largely quiet, with just a few dozen people currently staying at the local reception center – a fraction of the 4,000 seen in the spring.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainians carrying their belongings line up to enter Poland as they flee their country crossing the Medyka border.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said last week after a trip to Kyiv that about a fifth of the refugees who registered to stay in Europe returned to Ukraine, but that some of those may return due to harsh winter conditions.

“But Ukraine is trying to find the solutions for people to stay, despite the millions of Ukrainians who have lost their homes,” said Hopko, referring to the almost seven million people who are believed to be internally displaced in Ukraine.

“As the winter period is starting, we welcome any assistance with ensuring accommodation for them, such as temporary housing and repairs of the damaged and destroyed infrastructure,” she urged.