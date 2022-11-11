Russia completes 'chaotic' retreat from Kherson

It is the third major Russian retreat of the war

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday it completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

"The transfer of Russian troop units to the left bank of the Dnipro river has been completed," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"Not a single unit of military equipment or weapons have been left on the right (western) bank. All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank," it added, saying that Russia had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

The Kremlin remained defiant, insisting the development in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow continues to view the entire Kherson region as part of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

Serhiy Khlan, a member of Ukraine's regional council for Kherson, said a significant number of Russian soldiers drowned trying to escape Kherson, while others had changed into civilian clothes and were trying to hide.

It is the third major Russian retreat of the war, and the first to involve abandoning such a large occupied city. Moscow's forces were driven in March from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and ousted from the northeastern region of Kharkiv in September.