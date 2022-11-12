Ukraine police work to de-mine Kherson after Russian retreat

Ukrainian authorities also working to record Russian war crimes and restore power across the region

Ukrainian authorities said Saturday they were working to de-mine Kherson, record Russian crimes, and restore power across the region one day after declaring the southern city liberated following months of Russian occupation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday declared that the Black Sea city was back in Kyiv's hands after Moscow said it pulled back more than 30,000 troops from what was the first major urban hub to fall to Russia after the February invasion.

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September. But weeks later, the Russian retreat came as a huge boost to Ukrainians suffering from nearly nine months of fighting.

Ukrainians in Kherson danced around a bonfire and sang patriotic songs in images distributed by Ukraine’s military.

After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.

Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said around 200 officers were erecting roadblocks and recording "crimes of the Russian occupiers.”

He urged Kherson residents to watch out for possible landmines laid by the Russian troops, saying one policeman was wounded while de-mining an administrative building. A woman and two children were taken to hospital with injuries after an explosive device went off near their car in the region's village of Mylove, police said.

In the Berislav district of the Kherson region, Ukrainian police said Russian shelling left "dead and wounded," without providing further details.