Ukraine asks G20 for 'principled' response to Russian strikes

Ukraine officials say the attacks come as a response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the G20

Kyiv on Tuesday urged G20 leaders to issue a "principled" response to a fresh wave of Russian strikes that killed at least one person and damaged energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest video address that Russia fired 85 missiles, while Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson said that the number of rockets reached 100, which would make it the biggest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's invasion in February.

"Russia is hitting peaceful Ukrainian cities with deadly missiles. Apartment buildings, energy infrastructure facilities are being hit. Looking forward to a principled reaction of G20 summit. Take the side of people, not war criminals," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian cities of Lviv in the west and Kharkiv in the east were attacked by missiles, officials said, following strikes on the capital Kyiv.

Lviv's mayor Andriy Sadovy called on residents to stay in shelters as part of the city was left without electricity. The subway stopped operating in Kharkiv as its mayor, Igor Terekhov, said there was a "missile attack" on the city.

In Rivne, western Ukraine, critical infrastructure was damaged by the Russian strikes, according to local authorities. Explosions were also heard in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine and the hometown of Zelensky.

As a result of the strikes, power outages were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for a missile attack on the capital Kyiv, which was last targeted by Russian forces in late October. Residential buildings were hit, according to videos circulating on social media.

"There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed in a statement.

"Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defense systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes," he added.

The Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was a response to Zelensky's address to the G20, during which he called on leaders to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said.

"It will save thousands of lives."