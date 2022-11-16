Poland says missile that killed 2 'likely' fired by Ukraine air defense

Poland's foreign ministry earlier blamed the deaths of two on a 'Russian-made missile'

Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that the missile that landed in Poland on Tuesday evening and killed two people was not an intentional attack but was likely an incident from Ukrainian air defense.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier told reporters in Bali that the prospects the missile "was fired from Russia” were “unlikely.”

The incident led to phone calls between Polish leaders and NATO allies. Duda said NATO remained ready, and that an investigation was launched.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, according to an official statement.

Blinken affirmed Washington would "continue to work closely with allies and partners to provide Ukraine what it needs to defend itself."

The leaders of some of the alliance's strongest countries are currently at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where Biden convened G7 leaders over the incident.

A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson earlier said that the missile was "Russian-made," although there was no "unequivocal evidence" for who fired it, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in turn said: "It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine."