U.S. general: Russia turns to 'terror' campaign after Ukraine failures

Russia has resorted to a "campaign of terror" targeting Ukraine's civilian population after failing to achieve the strategic, operational, and tactical objectives of its invasion, America’s top general said Wednesday.

It is however unlikely that Ukraine can militarily force Russia out of all of the territories it occupies, but a winter slowdown in fighting could create an opening for a political solution, U.S. General Mark Milley told a news conference.

Russia is "imposing a campaign of terror, a campaign of maximum suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population in order to defeat Ukrainian morale," he said.

Many of the recent Russian strikes – including a barrage of dozens of missiles across Ukraine on Tuesday that Milley said may have been the heaviest of the war – have targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

"The deliberate targeting of the civilian power grid, causing excessive collateral damage and unnecessary suffering on the civilian population, is a war crime," Milley said.

Moscow's attacks on infrastructure, which Milley said are likely to make for a tougher winter in Ukraine, came after a string of Russian failures to achieve its military objectives in the country.

"The Ukrainians have achieved success after success after success. And the Russians have failed every single time. They've lost strategically, they've lost operationally, and I repeat, they lost tactically," the general said.

Russia failed in its objective to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government, as well as more limited goals such as seizing the Donbas region, Milley said.

"The strategic reframing of their objectives, of the illegal invasion, have all failed – every single one of them.”