Ukrainian ambassador to Israel confirms to i24NEWS that PM-designate reconsidering air defensive assistance

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Thursday that President Volodymyr Zelensky told Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu that his services as mediator were not needed.

"[Zelensky] said 'we are not expecting anyone to be intermediaries now as the time for mediation is gone,'" Korniychuk told "The Rundown" host Calev Ben-David in a wide-ranging interview that took place at the i24NEWS studios in Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv.

The recent phone call between Zelensky and Netanyahu was a "frank and open discussion," according to the envoy, who added that Netanyahu talked "positively" about future cooperation between Israel and Ukraine.

He also confirmed earlier reports that Netanyahu told Zelensky that he would reconsider air defensive assistance for Ukraine.

"[Netanyahu] said he will see if he can reconsider quickly the issue of defensive [help] which is the most important for us."

Watch the full interview: