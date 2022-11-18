Russian strikes disable nearly 50% of Ukraine’s energy grid - PM

On November 15 alone Russia fired almost 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities

Russian missile strikes disabled almost 50 percent of Ukraine's energy system, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.

During a joint press-conference with Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis Shmygal urged European countries to provide Ukraine with additional support, including financial aid to purchase gas.

“Unfortunately, Russia continues missile strikes on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure, fighting against the civilian population and depriving them of light, water, heat and communications during the winter. On November 15 alone Russia fired almost 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Nearly half of our energy system is disabled,” he said.

Shmygal added that Russia was targeting Ukraine’s gas production facilities. Chief of Ukraine’s largest gas and oil company Naftogaz, Oleksiy Chernyshev, confirmed that Russia has carried out a massive shelling at the gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, just two days after the most large-scale missile attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian cities were subjected to massive shelling, which left hundreds of towns without power. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told the nation on Thursday that over 10 million people were suffering blackouts as a result.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the lack of electricity and heat in many Ukrainian regions a "consequence of the actions of the Kyiv authorities," including Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow until it pulls out its troops from the occupied regions of the neighboring country.