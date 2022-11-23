EU parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The move comes amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

The European parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and urged the 27-nation EU to look to follow suit.

"The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror," a resolution approved by EU lawmakers said.

A total of 494 lawmakers voted in favor of the notion, while 44 abstained. The document lists accusations against Russia that are not limited to the violations recorded during the Ukraine war. The resolution also suggests measures that should be taken by the EU Council, including "expanding the list of persons subjected to sanctions" and calling "on all EU states and potential candidates to join the EU sanctions policy."

The lawmakers also recommend an "immediate and complete embargo" on the import of Russian fossil fuels and uranium, as well as on the abandonment of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

A number of European countries, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have previously passed resolutions declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Ukraine welcomed these decisions urging more Western states to follow suit.

Earlier in September, U.S. President Joe Biden said he didn't think that Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism despite several American lawmakers, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pushing for the notion to be adopted. Moscow has warned Washington that the designation would be a "point of no return" in bilateral relations.