Kyiv struggles to restore power as Russia targets energy grid

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv remained without heat or power on Friday after the most devastating Russian air strikes on the country's energy grid so far, as residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said about 70% of the Ukrainian capital was still without power. "During the day, energy companies plan to reconnect electricity for all consumers on an alternating basis," he wrote on Telegram, as temperatures approached freezing.

The systematic Russian attacks have been denounced by Ukraine's allies as a "war crime" and come in the wake of a string of military setbacks for Russia on the frontlines. Western leaders denounced the bombing campaign. “Strikes against civilian infrastructures are war crimes,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

Moscow said it was only targeting military-linked infrastructure and blamed Kyiv for the impact the blackouts have had on civilians, saying Ukraine can end that suffering by agreeing to Russian demands.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk charged that "terrorist Russia has started an energy war against us, it's aim is to create a massive humanitarian crisis. The biggest challenge for us is the most vulnerable categories - elderly people, women with children and the sick in hospitals. Our people have to hold on for 120 days, because those are the winter days, the winter months and that is what Russia is aiming for. It wants to inflict the maximum pain on our people as they are going through winter."