Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes

'Together, we will be able to go through this difficult path for our country,' says Ukraine's Zelensky

Ukrainian authorities gradually restored power on Friday to millions of people left in the dark after Russian airstrikes, helped by the reconnection of the country's four nuclear plants.

National power grid operator Ukrenergo said that as of 7 p.m. local time, 30 percent of electricity supplies were still out and asked people to cut back on their energy use. It said in a statement on Telegram: "Phased restoration of the power system is continuing. Repairs crews are working around the clock."

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky went to a town just north of Kyiv on Friday to look at a four-story building damaged by a Russian missile. He also visited one of the many emergency centers that provide heat, water, electricity and mobile communications.

"Together, we will be able to go through this difficult path for our country. We will overcome all challenges, and we will definitely win," he said in a video statement.

Moscow has said that the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate and that Kyiv can end the suffering of its people if it yields to Russian demands. Ukraine, however, says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

Wednesday’s attacks caused the worst damage so far, leaving over six million people - according to Zelensky - with no light, water or heat even as temperatures fell below zero. The Friday before that, Russian missile strikes disabled almost 50 percent of Ukraine's energy system.

Russia insists it does not target civilians in the "special military operation" it launched in late February. However, international human rights officials say it is difficult to reconcile that with the attacks on civil infrastructure.