Ukraine’s nuclear chief says Russia may leave Zaporizhzhia power plant

'One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can'

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator "Energoatom" Petro Kotin said on Sunday that there were signs that Russian forces are preparing to leave the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant.

The facility suffered from constant shelling over the past few months, which led to the plant no longer generating energy. Nevertheless, it has been in the center of attention of the international community as the UN’s nuclear watchdog, IAEA, urged Moscow to withdraw its troops from the site they had been occupying since March to avoid a “nuclear catastrophe.”

“In recent weeks we are effectively receiving information that signs have appeared that they are possibly preparing to leave the (plant)," Petro Kotin told Ukrainian TV.

"Firstly, there are a very large number of reports in Russian media that it would be worth vacating the (plant) and maybe worth handing control (of it) to the (IAEA). One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can," he added.

However, Kotin noted that it was “too early” to announce that Russian troops are leaving the plant, which is located in one of the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow has officially annexed late September.

“We don't see this now, but they are preparing (to leave)," he said.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of deliberately destroying its energy system, shelling power plants and other critical civilian infrastructure. Last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over 10 million Ukrainians were left without electricity as the country is bracing for the cold winter amid the ongoing war.