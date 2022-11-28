Israel to send generators, medical aid to Ukraine - report

Jerusalem also considers reopening its embassy in Kyiv

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is planning to send 20 generators and new shipments of medical aid to Ukraine amid intensified Russian strikes on the country’s energy grid, media reported on Sunday.

Following last week’s phone conversation between Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Jerusalem will supply Kyiv with generators worth $1 million, which will be delivered via Europe. In addition Mashav, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, will send new medicine and medical equipment to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has earlier said that Kyiv had reached agreements with 12 countries, including Israel, on the supply of energy equipment to Ukraine. Jerusalem is also considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv, an Israeli official told The Times of Israel.

According to the source, the Foreign Ministry is waiting for security recommendations from the Shin Bet domestic security agency to make the decision. Israel’s embassy in Kyiv has been closed due to the Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital, occasionally reopening for two-week periods.

Earlier on Sunday, President Zelensky said that Ukraine should be expecting new rocket attacks in the coming days. He noted that since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, nearly 32,000 civilian objects across the country were damaged by the shelling. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair its energy infrastructure as residents struggle without electricity and water ahead of winter.