Elon Musk’s Starlink increases charges for Ukrainians

Starting from December 29, Elon Musk’s company Starlink will charge Ukrainians more for satellite internet, according to notification letters received by users in war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday.

Monthly charges for individuals will increase to $75 from the previous price of $60. The cost of renting a Starlink antenna and terminal will amount to $700 compared to $500. The move sparked backlash on social media with Ukrainian users pointing out that the current price in the United States for Starlink hardware is only $599.

Earlier in October, Musk drew international criticism after he announced that he could no longer provide Starlink services to the nation-under-siege free of charge.

The billionaire asked the Pentagon for financial aid, saying that operations in Ukraine cost him $20 million a month. However, a few days later, he tweeted that he’ll “just keep funding Ukraine government for free.”

Musk donated around 20,000 Starlink satellite units to the country shortly after the start of the military invasion by neighboring Russia. The company disconnected 1300 of its terminals in Ukraine citing the lack of funding.

Moscow, which has been shelling Ukrainian civilian infrastructure for weeks, causing major power blackouts, has recently threatened to shoot down commercial satellites used in Ukraine, claiming that “quasi-civilian infrastructure could be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike.” According to Musk, Starlink is the only communications system still working at warfront.