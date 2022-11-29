Russian propagandists worry about losing Ukraine war

'They are preparing to seize our Crimea and we are doing the only thing we can - we are bombing'

Top Russian propagandists on Monday expressed their concerns about Moscow losing the war in Ukraine and the possibility of them being tried by the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russia Today channel that was banned in most European countries for propaganda, said on national TV that destroying Ukrainian infrastructure is the “only thing we can do” amid considerable losses of the Russian army in the neighboring country.

“They are preparing to seize our Crimea and we are doing the only thing we can - we are bombing, we are bombing (Ukrainian) infrastructure every day. God knows we didn’t want this. No one wanted it. Me and you didn’t want it,” Simonyan said, addressing the host of the evening political TV show, another notorious propagandist Vladimir Solovyev.

Simonyan went even further to state that the country’s leadership “didn’t want it either,” calling them “too meek.”

“We are such softies, we are so kind, we are trusting, we are meek, but should we be?” she wondered, with Solovyev agreeing that Russian officials who worry about what the West thinks about the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure should retire.

“We could spit on what they think over there. And people who are afraid of the Hague, listen, you should be afraid to lose, to be humiliated, and to betray your people. Let me tell you that if we manage to lose, the Hague, whether real or hypothetical, will even come after a street cleaner who swept the cobblestones behind the Kremlin walls,” Simonyan warned.

“Whether one more Kyiv district is left without electricity or not, won’t change the level of the catastrophe that our country will face if we manage to do this (to lose),” she stressed.

Solovyev responded by saying that in this case, there would be no Hague, “there will be nothing in the world, only ashes.” His remarks echoed previous threats made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about using nuclear weapons against Ukraine and its allies.