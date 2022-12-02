Ragtag militia helps hold Ukraine line in Donbas

'For eight years there has been war here. That's why there was no shock or panic'

Underarmed and with limited ammunition, Volodymyr Regesha is adamant his volunteer battalion won't be joining the Ukrainian army even if it means taking their chances on the front.

For nearly eight years, the leader of "Santa's Unit" has helped bolster Ukraine's frontline in the eastern Donbas region, insisting that they have done it on their own terms. "The motivation is simple. An enemy has come to my land. Period. No more motivation is needed," said Regesha.

ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP Volodymyr Regesha, a leader of "Santa's Unit," smokes a cigarette during an interview in eastern Ukraine, on December 1, 2022.

The 48-year-old has been fighting in this southeastern stretch of Donbas since a Russian-backed separatist movement first began waging war against Kyiv in 2014. It was then, with the Ukrainian army in disarray, that so-called volunteer battalions first took up arms to blunt the onslaught, and little by little began to claw back territory lost to the insurgents.

"The appearance of volunteer battalions played a positive role," said Sergiy Zgurets, a Kyiv-based military analyst. "It was society's response to the threat that arose."

‘Punch them in the teeth’

For men like Regesha, the militias offered the fastest way to the frontline, bypassing the bureaucracy and waiting periods that came with official enlistment in the Ukrainian military. Most of the battalions were eventually incorporated into the national guard and brought under the military's chain of command.

However, the groups have been dogged by controversy as fears grew that the battalions had become potential breeding grounds for far-right activists to receive military training. The existence of the battalions served as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's pretext for invading Ukraine in February in his quest to "de-Nazify" the country.

Regesha dismissed the accusations, saying he and his fighters are simply patriots.

Either way, Regesha said Ukraine's armed forces depend on his troops. When the full-scale Russian invasion erupted, Regesha wanted to redeploy his fighters to defend Kyiv, but the military asked him to stay put in Donbas to help repel the Kremlin's thrust there.

"For eight years there has been war here. That's why there was no shock or panic. We were ready to punch them in the teeth.”