U.S. intel predicts Ukraine war to be at ‘reduced tempo’ for months

Both Russia and Ukraine are expected to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter

The fighting in Ukraine will continue at a ‘reduced tempo’ in the next months, the Director of U.S. National Intelligence said on Saturday.

According to Avril Haines, there are no signs of Ukraine’s reduced will to resist the Russian invasion despite the ongoing strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure that left millions of people without power during the winter.

"We're seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict ... and we expect that's likely to be what we see in the coming months," Haines told the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

She added that both warring countries would try to prepare for a counter-offensive after the winter, gathering supplies and refitting their militaries.

"We actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe," she noted.

Haines added that Moscow is aiming to ruin Ukraine’s economy to harm the country’s ability to continue fighting.

"Ukraine's economy is suffering very badly. It's been devastating, and ... obviously taking down the grid will have an impact on that as well," she said, noting that the amount of the impact would depend on the “resilience of that critical infrastructure, our capacity to help them defend it."

The official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is starting to understand that his army is facing significant difficulties in Ukraine.

"I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia. But it's still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are ... we see shortages of ammunition, for morale, supply issues, logistics, a whole series of concerns that they're facing."

She added that Russia will likely try to get Iran, which already supplies Moscow with kamikaze drones, to provide it with other types of precision munitions that would be "very concerning in terms of their capacity."