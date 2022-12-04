Only 25% of Russians want Ukraine war to continue - survey

The conflict became 'increasingly tangible for many Russians' after the September 2022 partial mobilization

The British Defense Ministry revealed on Sunday that it had obtained a confidential survey that shows that only 25 percent of Russians want the war in Ukraine to continue.

According to the document that was prepared for the Kremlin by the Federal Protection Service that guards the country’s top officials, public support for Moscow's invasion of the neighboring country is “falling significantly” as the fighting continues for over nine months.

“Despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since the September 2022 partial mobilization,” the ministry’s statement said.

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” it added.

According to the opposition news website Meduza, 55 percent of Russians support peace talks with Ukraine. A similar poll conducted by the independent pollster Levada Center earlier in November showed similar results with 53 percent of the audience favoring negotiations.

Despite Russia’s ongoing efforts aimed at destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, U.S. intelligence said on Saturday that there is no evidence of Ukrainians losing will to resist. However, the fighting is expected to continue at “reduced tempo” in the upcoming months with both sides seeking to resume counter-offensive after the winter.