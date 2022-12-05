Air sirens sound across Ukraine as Russia fires missiles from Caspian Sea

In recent weeks Russia launched attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on Mondays

Dozens of missiles were reportedly launched by the Russian army from the Caspian Sea on Monday prompting air sirens all over Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv regions. Local residents are advised to stay in shelters. Posts on social media show people in the capital city of Kyiv hiding in the subway. Ukraine's air force spokesperson confirmed that Russia has launched a new nationwide missile attack against the neighboring country.

Missile debris was found in Moldova in the Briceni region near the Ukrainian border following the Russian barrage, according to Moldova's Ministry of Internal Affairs. It was reportedly the remnants of an S-300 air defense missile used by Ukraine.

In recent months Russia has been repeatedly launching brutal attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on Mondays. The shelling left millions of people without power and water.

Earlier in October, Ukrainian psychologist Valentin Kim explained in an interview that this tactic has both economic and psychological meaning as the working week in Ukraine begins on Monday and the power grid is working at its maximum capacity.

"Therefore, such blows on Monday morning can cause more harm from an economic point of view," Kim said.

In addition, people are used to a 5-day rhythm and our bodies are used to concentrating our main efforts on the first day of the week.

"On Monday getting such a psychological shock again is very-very painful. It creates a bad mood for the whole week," he added.

Earlier on Monday morning, a powerful explosion was reported at the Engels-1 air base in the southwestern Russia damaging two Tu-95 bombers allegedly used for launching strikes against Ukraine.

Current Russian strikes also coincide with the Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports coming into force on Monday. Moscow has earlier warned that the move would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine.

The $60-per-barrel price cap agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia aims to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

"Russia's economy has all the necessary potential to fully meet the needs and requirements of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Moscow, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.

"These measures will not affect this," he underlined.