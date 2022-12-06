U.S. secretly modifies weapons sent to Ukraine to avoid escalation

The modified rocket systems cannot be used to launch ATACMS that have a range of up to 186 miles

The Pentagon secretly modified advanced rocket systems supplied to Ukraine in order to prevent them from firing long-range missiles into the territory of Russia, media reported on Monday.

Several U.S. officials confirmed that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) supplied to Ukraine have been uniquely modified, according to the Wall Street Journal. The sources that spoke on condition of anonymity said that Washington took this step to reduce the risk of escalating the conflict with Russia.

The modified rocket systems cannot be used to launch ATACMS, surface-to-surface missiles that have a range of up to 186 miles. The U.S. did not supply Kyiv with these weapons but wanted to make sure that they are impossible to use with HIMARS in case other allies deploy ATACMS to Ukraine, according to the unnamed officials.

Washington provided Ukraine with 20 HIMARS since June. The U.S. also supplied the warring country with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) that have a range of 50 miles and are being used to strike Russian ammunition depots and command centers in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

In May, U.S. President Joe Biden said that America will provide Ukraine with arms that should be used for defense and under the condition that Kyiv will not hit targets deep into Russian territory. Earlier on Monday, two Russian air bases located at least 300 miles from the Ukraine border were reportedly hit by the Ukrainian forces damaging two Tu-95 bombers and killing three people.