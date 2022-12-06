Ukraine strikes deep into Russia using Soviet technology

At least one of the attacks was allegedly carried out by Ukrainian special forces 'close to the base'

Another drone strike, the third in the last 24 hours, was carried out on a Russian air base on Tuesday morning, with Moscow blaming the previous two on Ukrainian forces.

Today’s attack on an airfield in the Kursk region near the Ukraine border targeted an oil tank, causing a fire. Russian Telegram accounts later reported that two drones attacked the Slava factory in the Bryansk region, also close to the border. Last time a similar attack on the facility was carried out on November 30, leading to an explosion of three diesel fuel tanks.

Local authorities did not give any details on where the drones were launched from, but given a series of blasts and fires in the border regions in recent months, it is likely that the weapons were launched from nearby Ukraine to the west. However, the drone attacks carried out on Tuesday show that Ukraine is expanding its reach deeper eastwards into Russian territory.

Moscow accused Kyiv of hitting air bases located 300 and 600 miles from the border, an impressive feat given that the U.S. and other Western allies repeatedly refused to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles fearing escalation of the conflict. A possible solution to this mystery is modification of the existing Soviet-era weapons that Ukraine has dusted off after the start of Moscow’s invasion late February.

Russian military experts said on Monday that Kyiv used old Tu-141 unmanned reconnaissance drones, also known as Strizh, which had been manufactured at the Kharkiv Aviation Factory during the late 1970s and 1980s. Despite the drones being retired from the Soviet army in 1989, Ukraine recovered them in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the following conflicts in the Donbas region. They are likely to have been equipped with warheads and modified into attack drones.

It’s worth noting that back in October Ukraine’s state-owned arms manufacturer, Ukroboronprom, announced it was “finalizing the development” of a drone with a 165-pound warhead and a range of over 600 miles. Earlier on Sunday, the company’s spokesperson Natalia Sad said that tests of the weapon were completed.

“We hope to be able to test it in combat use,” Sad said on national television.

Ukraine didn’t officially take responsibility for the attacks. However, according to an unnamed Ukrainian official cited by The New York Times on Tuesday, the drones were indeed launched from its territory. Moreover, at least one of the attacks was carried out by special forces “close to the base” which means Kyiv was able to deploy its men deep inside the enemy country to guide the drones to the target.

After the car bomb assassination of the far-right journalist Daria Dugina in Moscow, which was also blamed on Ukraine, it is yet another reminder to the Russian leadership that keeping the war far from its own people could be harder than they had planned.