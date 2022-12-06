Ukraine’s Zelensky visits troops near Donbas frontline

'I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited troops close to frontlines in the eastern Donbas region to celebrate the country's Armed Forces Day.

The president, who rarely leaves Kyiv due to security concerns, posted a video in his official Telegram account showing him handing awards to the soldiers.

"Thank you for this resilience and strength. You are an outpost of our independence," he wrote in a Telegram post.

"I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk," he added, referring to regional capitals of the Moscow-backed separatist proxies occupied by the Russian army.

"I am sure in Crimea as well," Zelensky said, referring to the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

The president also recorded a separate video where he stood in front of a sign with the name of the city of Sloviansk, which is being held by Ukrainian forces near the besieged city of Bakhmut.

Zelensky’s visit came just a day after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin visited the Crimean bridge, the symbol of the Russian rule of the peninsula, which had been damaged by a powerful explosion in October. Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast and launched brutal strikes on the country’s civilian infrastructure.

Responding to the frequently asked question about when Putin will visit Donbas his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it will “happen eventually, of course, as it’s a region of Russia.” Earlier in November, Zelensky visited the liberated city of Kherson, which remained under the Russian occupation for nearly eight months.