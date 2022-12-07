U.S. says 'neither encouraged nor enabled’ Ukraine strikes inside Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken did not criticize the strikes

The United States said Tuesday it hadn't "enabled" Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia, after a spate of drone attacks on military-linked facilities deep within Russian territory.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin convened his security council in the wake of the apparent drone strikes, Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility but neither did it criticize the action, which killed three people and damaged long range bombers and a fuel depot, according to reports from Russia.

"We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

Washington holds back from supplying Ukraine forces with long-range ATACMS missiles that could strike inside Russia out of fears it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the U.S. and NATO. Earlier on Tuesday, reports emerged saying that the Pentagon secretly modified its HIMARS rocket systems before supplying them to Ukraine to prevent them from being used to strike Russian cities.

However, experts believe Ukraine was able to modify Soviet-era reconnaissance drones Tu-141 to target them on Monday at the bases in the Ryazan and Saratov regions located 300 and 600 miles away from the Ukraine border. Another strike was carried out on Tuesday in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, close to the frontline.

Blinken did not criticize the strikes, saying the United States is determined "to make sure that they (Ukraine) have in their hands - along with many other partners around the world - the equipment that they need to defend themselves, to defend their territory, to defend their freedom."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said Tuesday that the U.S. was "absolutely not" doing anything to prevent Ukraine from acquiring its own long-range attack capabilities.