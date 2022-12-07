Kyiv mayor says ‘Ukrainians are angry, ready to fight’

'Putin wants Ukrainian territory without Ukrainians. He is a war criminal,' says Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, sat down with i24NEWS to talk about the current situation in his war-torn country, what Russia's goals are in its assault, and how his people are dealing with the Russian onslaught.

The former world boxing heavyweight champion has become a symbol of strength and resilience for the Ukrainian people facing Russia’s invasion. In the i24NEWS exclusive interview, conducted as part of Israel’s MUNI EXPO 2022 – a global platform that promotes innovation – Klitschko called on the international community to pay no attention to Russia’s narrative of its “special military operation,” and urged that his people were “ready to defend their hometowns.”

“Please, don’t look at Russian media. Everything they say about their ‘special operation,’ the war, it’s a lie,” he said. “Russia is trying to kill a whole population, it’s genocide of the Ukrainian population.”

Earlier this week, air sirens went off across Ukraine as dozens of missiles were reportedly launched by the Russian army from the Caspian Sea. Explosions were heard in Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv, as part of what Ukraine’s air force called a new nationwide missile attack.

“[Russia] is trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of our hometown – heating, water, electricity – it’s terrorism,” Klitschko continued.

With winter looming, Russia has repeatedly launched brutal attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, leaving millions of people without power and water, in what analysts have called a psychological and economic tactic.

“His goal is to bring depression,” the mayor said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “But Putin has made a mistake. Instead of depression, people are angry and ready to fight, to defend their hometown.

On Wednesday, Putin said his military campaign might have become a “lengthy process” but praised Moscow’s territorial gains. In September, Putin proclaimed his country’s annexation of a swath of partly-occupied Ukraine, including Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia region.

“Putin wants Ukrainian territory without Ukrainians. He is a war criminal,” Klitschko said.