Russian drone strikes leave 1.5 million without power in Odesa

Two power facilities in the Odesa region reportedly hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones

Nearly 1.5 million residents are left without power after Russia launched strikes on energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa using Iranian-made drones, officials said on Saturday.

The city’s power operator “Odessa Electric Company” issued a statement saying that electricity has been turned off for all customers, except for critical infrastructure facilities.

“Several objects were destroyed at once. The military, rescuers, and emergency teams arrived at the scene. Restoration of the destroyed facilities will begin as soon as the military allows,” the statement said.

According to the Southern Command of the Ukrainian army, Odesa along with other southern regions of the country has been attacked by Russia using kamikaze drones that are reportedly supplied by Iran. The army said they shot down 10 drones - two over Odesa, four over the Kherson region and another four over Mykolaiv region.

Despite that, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said two power facilities in the Odesa region were hit by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

"The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He added that the strikes “were critical” and it would take “a few days” to restore power. According to the president, Norway was sending $100 million to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Odesa's regional administration, said electricity for the city's population will be restored "in the coming days.” However, complete restoration of the infrastructure may take up to three months.

Iran has repeatedly denied supplying the drones to Moscow, despite multiple reports by the Western intelligence. Earlier on Saturday, Britain's defense ministry said that Iran's military support for Russia was likely to increase in the coming months, including possible deliveries of ballistic missiles.