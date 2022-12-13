Russia rejects pullout, says Ukraine must accept ‘realities’

'When the world is truly united, it is then the world, not the aggressor, that determines how events develop'

Russia on Tuesday dismissed a Ukrainian peace proposal that would involve a Russian troop pullout, saying Kyiv needed to accept the territorial “realities.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the day prior to G7 leaders for more military equipment, support for financial and energy stability, and backing for a peace solution that would start with Russian troops retreating from Ukraine.

"No matter what the aggressor intends to do, when the world is truly united, it is then the world, not the aggressor, that determines how events develop," Zelensky told world leaders.

But Peskov called such steps a “continuation of hostilities," and said Kyiv must accept Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions as its “new subjects.”

"The Ukrainian side needs to take into account the realities that have developed during this time. And these realities indicate that new subjects have appeared in the Russian Federation. They appeared as a result of referendums that took place in these territories. Without taking these new realities into account, no kind of progress is possible."

Kyiv and most countries of the United Nations have condemned as illegal the “referendums” that Peskov referred to in four regions of south and eastern Ukraine that Russia proclaimed to occupy in September.

Since the annexations, Russia has lost significant ground and has spoken more frequently of its willingness to hold peace talks. But it claims that Ukraine and the West are not ready to negotiate.