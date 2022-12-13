Russian envoy to i24NEWS: Moscow ties with Iran 'fairytale'

'The proof floated in Western media is, frankly, laughable,' says Dmitry Polyanskiy

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy representative to the United Nations, spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday about UN calls to investigate Moscow's war crimes in Ukraine, strikes on civilian infrastructure, and ties with Iran.

"Not everything that has the names 'international' and 'justice' has anything to do with justice," Polyanskiy began. He charged that there is a “double standard” regarding Russia, as Western countries ignored what he called the “crimes committed by the Kyiv regime during the eight years of unjustified war in Donbas.”

When asked about Russia striking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, leading to millions of civilian families losing their power during the cold winter months, Polyanskiy replied: "Unfortunately, the energy infrastructure is not only used for civilian purposes."

"It's also part of Ukrainian military potential. It's not us who invented this formula. I think this formula was implemented by NATO."

The conversation then shifted to the charge that Russia is using Iranian-made drones on the battlefield, a growing concern for Israel. Polyanskiy called these reports a "fairytale" used by the West, adding: "We haven't seen any proof."

"We repeatedly denied our use of Iranian drones. I think that our military-industrial complex is capable of producing enough weaponry for us, and we don't need to use anybody else's weaponry."

He added: "The proof floated in Western media is, frankly, laughable. One of them is a portrait of (Ukrainian) President Zelensky standing on something that is claimed to be an Iranian drone."

Polyanskiy referred to a video of Zelensky in late October during his nightly address, where he stood next to an Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drone, allegedly downed by Ukraine forces.

"But the users of Internet already mocked him repeatedly for this. Because this is a clear setup."