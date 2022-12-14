Ukraine says 13 Iran-made drones shot down near Kyiv

Two administrative buildings were damaged by drone debris

Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv came under a drone attack on Wednesday morning with the city's military administration saying that 13 Iran-made kamikaze drones were shot down.

“Thanks to the effective work of the air defense and electronic warfare units, 13 kamikaze drones have already been destroyed,” the statement said.

Two administrative buildings were damaged by drone debris in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, where most of universities, galleries and restaurants are located.

"Explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. (Emergency) services are on their way," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media, adding there was no information about casualties.

According to him, Ukraine’s air defense systems downed Shahed drones that Iran reportedly supplies Russia with. The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT, two hours after they first went off.

Local authorities warn that a second wave of attacks could be expected later in the day. In recent weeks Russia has targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, leaving millions of people without power during cold winter months.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s first representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told i24NEWS that the “energy infrastructure is not only used for civilian purposes."

“It's also part of Ukrainian military potential,” he claimed.

Polyanskiy also denied that Moscow is using Iranian weapons, calling these reports a "fairytale" invented by the West. He also said that proof presented by the Ukrainian side, including multiple pictures of the downed drones circulating in the media, was “laughable.”