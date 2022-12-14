U.S. plans to send Patriot defense system missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine's current air defenses largely consist of Soviet-era planes and missile systems

The Biden administration is reportedly finalizing plans to send its most advanced missile defense system to Ukraine.

An announcement that could be made as soon as Thursday, especially as Russia has ramped up missile strikes on key Ukrainian infrastructure. It would be a game changer and may even be enough to turn the tide of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But it all depends if the Biden administration gives its seal of approval to sending the defense system to Kyiv.

“We're not going to preview or discuss potential or, you know, speculate on any security assistance, prior to any type of announcement in light of Russia's cruel and continued heavy bombardment of innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. We'll continue to have those discussions and look at capabilities that they'll need to defend their territory,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary.

Ukraine has been asking for the system for months. Even pleading with NATO for assistance.

“The message is simple: give Patriots as soon as you can because this is the system that Ukraine needs to protect its civilian population and critical infrastructure. This is not an offensive weapon,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Patriot is an advanced long-range air defense system that is highly effective at detecting and intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles as well as armed drones. Offensive attacks that have rocked Ukraine and crucial infrastructure in its capital in recent weeks as Kiev continues to make counterattack gains.

“Generators and uninterruptible power sources have now become as necessary in Ukraine as armored vehicles, bulletproof vests, and defense systems,” said Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's current air defenses largely consist of Soviet-era planes and missile systems - used for short distances and few targets. Despite its game changing qualities, there are major logistical and operating challenges that would need to be ironed out.

But time is running out, as are critical electricity supplies. A harsh reality that Ukraine and the U.S. knows but so does Russia.