'Truly chilling:' UN rights chief decries civilian executions in Ukraine

Volker Turk says the direct killings of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys, and eight girls were documented in 102 villages across three regions

In just the first weeks of Moscow's war in Ukraine, Russian forces summarily killed hundreds of civilians, the United Nations rights chief said Thursday, decrying likely war crimes.

Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council that his office documented the summary executions and direct killings of 441 civilians across just three regions of Ukraine from the time Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24 until April 6.

Turk said the direct killings of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys, and eight girls were documented in 102 villages and towns across the Kyiv, Chernigiv, and Sumy regions during that time frame. "The actual figures are likely to be considerably higher as we are working to corroborate an additional 198 alleged killings in these regions.”

In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha alone, where hundreds of bodies were discovered after the Russian army was driven out in March, the investigators documented the killing of 73 civilians and were working to corroborate 105 additional cases.

"There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report may constitute the war crime of wilful killing," Turk said.

'Unprovoked, unjustified'

A line of country representatives took the floor to voice their outrage over the findings and ongoing violations in Ukraine.

Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko told the council the findings "once again point to the drastic human rights ramifications caused by the unprovoked and unjustified Russian aggression." French ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said the murders of innocent civilians "for no apparent reason in front of their homes, in the street" were "truly chilling.”

Turk, who last week visited the war-torn country, also stressed the need for accountability for all violations committed in the conflict.