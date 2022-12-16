Russia unleashes 'massive' missile barrage on Ukraine

At least 2 people killed in major attack

A fresh barrage of deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine on Friday, cutting water and electricity in major cities and piling pressure on the grid in sub-zero temperatures. Local authorities in the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Kriviy Rih reported blasts and damages after the attacks.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept. Some officials reported success in downing some incoming projectiles.

"Another wave of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on social media. "There will be emergency power outages," he added.

"A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih," regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Facebook. "The stairwell was destroyed. Two people were killed. At least five were wounded, including two children. All are in hospital."

Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv city administration, said on Telegram that the city was "completely de-electrified" after the raids, and that "objects of critical infrastructure were hit."