Amid reports Russia is readying a new offensive

President Vladimir Putin held extensive meetings with the military top brass overseeing Russia's campaign in Ukraine, where Moscow has stepped up bombardments, the Kremlin said Saturday. "On Friday, the president spent the whole day at the army staff involved in the special military operation in Ukraine," a statement said.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a close Putin ally, and the Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov attended the meeting, where Putin reportedly asked his military commanders for their suggestions on near-future moves in Ukraine. "I would like to hear your proposals on our actions in the short- and medium-term," Putin was shown as saying in the meeting by Russia's state television.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, they said.

After a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told The Guardian that a "major" new offensive could happen by February or even as early as January.

“Some 150,000 Russian soldiers started their training courses in different camps,” said Reznikov, speaking of Russia’s mobilization drive in October that resulted in the enlistment of some 300,000 soldiers. While half of them were minimally trained and were used to buttress the retreating forces in Ukraine, the remainder, he said, were prepared more thoroughly for future operations.