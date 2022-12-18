Kyiv mayor says heating fully restored after Russian strikes

The temperature in Ukraine's capital is expected to drop to 21.2 °F on Sunday evening

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sunday that heating has been fully restored in Ukraine’s capital following Russia’s latest strikes on the city’s power infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia on Friday staged one of the heaviest missile attacks on the neighboring country since the beginning of the invasion late February. Over 75 missiles have been fired, causing blackouts across the country.

"The city is restoring all services after the latest shelling," Klitschko wrote in his Telegram account as city officials said nearly 40 missiles had been fired at the capital alone.

"In particular, the capital's heat supply system was fully restored. All sources of heat supply work normally," he stressed as the temperature is expected to drop to 21.2 °F on Sunday evening.

A third of the city that has about 3 million residents remained without power on Saturday with access to water and heating being cut by the strikes. The country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, was also left without electricity for hours amid winter cold.

According to local officials, nine power facilities were hit as the city suffered "colossal" damage. However, by the evening, 55 percent of residents had electricity back.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of "weaponising winter" by targeting the country’s energy grid and leaving millions of people without heating and water. Moscow in turn stated that the power infrastructure was a “legitimate target” as it is also part of Ukraine's "military potential."