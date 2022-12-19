Ukrainian Jews celebrate Hanukkah despite Russian strikes

‘I tell the Ukrainian people that every day we are the light and we push back a lot of darkness’

War-weary Jews in Ukraine gathered Sunday night for prayers and candlelight vigils for the start of the Hanukkah holiday, vowing to defy the blackouts caused by persistent Russian bombardment.

In Kyiv's famous Independence Square, also known as Maidan, worshipers huddled together for warmth near what authorities say is "the largest menorah" (a nine-branched candelabrum) of Hanukkah from Europe, 39 feet high.

"We light a small candle, but if you light it in the darkest room, a small candle is able to repel a lot of darkness. I tell the Ukrainian people that every day we are the light and we repel a lot of darkness," said Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Reuven Azman.

“Given the tumult in the Ukrainian capital following the Russian bombardment, the candlelight in the Menorah stands out even more and symbolizes more than anything that light wins against darkness,” said Rabbi Meir Stembler, Chabad emissary and president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, which brings together the country's 180 Jewish communities.

This year Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, who had the honor of lighting the menorah, as well as the American ambassador and other envoys, participated in the lighting. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko insisted on carrying on the tradition and said he would not let the Russians disrupt the Jewish holiday routine and that Hanukkah is the holiday that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The war that has been tearing the country apart since February has led to the departure of 50,000 Jews. Due to the difficulties associated with the war, preparations for the Hanukkah holiday began in September this year. In the warehouse and huge logistics center of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine in the city of Dnipro, materials that will be widely distributed to all Jews in the country have been assembled and sent over the past two weeks. These are 47,000 personal kits containing candles, a booklet explaining the holiday, a coloring book for children, Hanukkah games for children as well as snacks and sweets for the whole family.