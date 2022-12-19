Ukraine officials say Kyiv targeted by Iranian kamikaze drones

At least 15 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles shot down

Ukraine’s capital was attacked by Iranian-made drones that targeted critical infrastructure on Monday morning, the Kyiv military administration said.

Over 20 drones were detected over the city, according to the authorities. At least 15 of them were shot down.

"The enemy is attacking the capital," the administration said on social media, adding that the Russian forces used Iran-made Shahed drones.

“Several explosions were heard in the Solomaynskyi and Shevchenkovskyi districts of the capital,” Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in the city’s Telegram account, noting that there were no reports of casualties.

“As a result of the attack on the capital, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Energy and heating engineers are working to quickly stabilize the situation,” he later added.

The bombardment comes shortly after Klitschko announced that heating in the capital was fully restored following one of Russia’s biggest attacks on Kyiv on Friday. As temperatures are dropping Moscow has stepped up its missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, causing nationwide blackouts and leaving millions of people without heating and water.

Governor of the Kyiv region Oleksii Kuleba also said on Telegram that infrastructure facilities and private houses have been damaged as the result of the Monday shelling. According to him, at least two people were wounded.

In the meantime Russian troops are set to conduct military exercises on Monday in Belarus, which neighbors Ukraine, according to the Russian defense ministry. Earlier in October, Minsk announced the formation of a joint regional force with Moscow with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in Belarus. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address on Sunday evening "the protection of the border with both Russia and Belarus is also a constant priority."