Moscow says shot down 4 U.S.-made missiles over south Russia

'Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region'

Moscow said Monday that its air defense systems had shot down four U.S.-made missiles over a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine, in one of its first such claims in nearly 10 months of fighting.

"Four American 'HARM' anti-radar missiles were shot down in the airspace over the Belgorod region," Russia's defense ministry said in a statement on social media, referring to a region that says it is regularly hit by Ukraine strikes.

Belgorod is located 25 miles from the border with the neighboring country and has been subjected to shelling and mysterious explosions since the beginning of the Moscow invasion.

Earlier on Monday morning, Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was targeted by a new wave of Russian attacks using Iranian-made kamikaze drones. According to the city officials.

"During the air alert, 23 enemy UAVs were recorded in the sky above the capital. Air defense destroyed 18 drones," the Kyiv city military administration said on social media.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that "explosions" were heard in the capital's Shevchenkivskyi and the Solomianskyi districts. He added that critical infrastructure facilities were "damaged" but there were no reports of casualties.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia warned Washington that sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine would be a "provocative" move that would lead to "possible consequences" from Moscow. Last week, reports emerged that the Biden administration was finalizing plans to supply its most advanced long-range missile defense system to Ukraine.