Zelensky visits Bakhmut, symbol of Ukraine's resilience

'Thank you for your courage, resilience and strength in repelling the enemy'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region and handed out honor awards to soldiers defending the city from the months-long Russian invasion.

The president arrived at the ruined city that has been under continuous artillery fire for nearly five months shortly after the Ukrainian forces said they had pushed Russians to the edge of the city.

“Ukraine is proud of you. I am proud! Thank you for your courage, resilience and strength in repelling the enemy,” Zelensky said, adding that “Bakhmut Fortress” remained “unconquered by the enemy” despite waves of Russian bombardments and attacks by the paramilitary Wagner group that recruits convicts from Russian prisons.

A small city of Bakhmut that had just 80,000 residents before the war became a symbol of Ukraine’s defiance with shops across the country selling T-shirts and souvenirs with the slogan “Bakhmut holds.” Zelensky underlined that defenders of the city “proved with bravery that we will stand strong and won’t give up what’s ours.”

"I'd like to wish there was light but the situation is so difficult that there is light and then there is no light. The main thing is that there light is inside," Zelensky said, referring to Russia’s strikes that target Ukraine's energy grid.

Russia has been trying to conquer Bakhmut since early August to gain access to two key cities of Kramatorsk and Slaviansk in Donetsk region of Ukraine. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who so far refrained from visiting the frontline areas, admitted in a video address that Moscow is facing an “extremely complicated” situation in four occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow has proclaimed annexed late September.

Putin called on security forces to step up their efforts “to put a firm stop to the activities of foreign special services and to promptly identify traitors, spies and diversionists” amid a series of explosions on Russian military bases and energy objects. One of those on Tuesday killed three people following a mysterious blast and fire at the key pipeline in Chuvashia Republic in central Russia. The pipeline is used to supply gas to Europe.