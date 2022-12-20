U.S. says Russia conflicted about winter offensive in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials shared concerns that Russia is preparing for another offensive, including an attempt to seize Kyiv, with the help of Belarus

A senior U.S. Department official said on Tuesday that Moscow is conflicted on whether to launch a winter offensive in Ukraine amid Kyiv’s concerns that Russia is planning another attack from the neighboring Belarus in the north.

According to the official who spoke to reporters in Washington on condition of anonymity, the Russian leadership is considering different scenarios as the country suffers “significant” shortages of ammunition and losses in combat forces after Ukraine has launched its counter-offensive late August. The statement comes as Ukrainian officials shared concerns that Russia is preparing for another offensive, including an attempt to seize Kyiv, once the ground freezes.

"Certainly there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue (new) offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," the official said, underlining that the U.S. would continue supporting Ukraine regardless of how the situation unfolds in the upcoming months that promise to be especially challenging for millions of civilians, who were left without heating and power due to Russia’s ongoing strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

"What we've been doing - what we continue to do - is to make sure, to the best of our ability, the Ukrainians have, within their hands, the means to effectively defend themselves against Russian aggression,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet senior defense officials on Wednesday to set military objectives for next year and assess the conflict in Ukraine. On Saturday, he called for his top military brass to present him with "short- and medium-term" plans on how to proceed with the 10-month-old invasion that has already forced Russia to mobilize 300,000 more troops.

"There are all sorts of things that the Russians are dealing with in terms of having the necessary equipment, having the necessary ammunition that put some constraints on what they may want to do," the official said.

Last week, Kyiv’s top general Valery Zaluzhniy voiced concerns that Russia is planning a major offensive in January that could involve deploying 200,000 more troops and using another neighboring country, Belarus, as a new foothold. Putin visited Minsk on Monday for the first time since 2019, vowing "deeper military cooperation" during talks with his close ally President Alexander Lukashenko.

Minsk has so far avoided getting directly involved in the conflict, despite announcing in October the formation of a joint regional force with Moscow with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in Belarus. Prior to Putin’s arrival, Moscow released footage of drills with Belarusian forces including tank maneuvers and sniper fire triggering speculations that the Russian leader would pressure Lukashenko to send troops to Ukraine to fight alongside the Russians.