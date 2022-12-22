Ukraine's Zelensky thanks US Congress: 'You can speed up our victory'

'I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,' Zelensky said

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to a joint meeting of the US Congress on Wednesday during a trip to Washington, DC.

"You can speed up our victory; I know it," he said.

Zelensky was greeted by lawmakers and a long standing ovation as he thanked them for the military and humanitarian assistance given to Ukraine.

“I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart,” he told them.

“Your money is not charity, it's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” he said.

Zelensky lauded American efforts to “protect freedom and international law.”

He drew a comparison between the Soviet push of Nazi forces in 1944 back across Ukraine, noting: “Brave Ukrainian forces are doing this same to Putin’s forces this Christmas… Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender.”

“The Russian tyranny has lost control over us,” Zelensky said in his speech.

“Against all odds, and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall - Ukraine is alive and kicking,” he said.

He presented lawmakers with a Ukraine battle flag from the frontline city Bakhmut, “our stronghold in the east of Ukraine,” which was given by Ukrainian fighters he met there.

“Bakhmut stands,” Zelensky said, to applause. Bakhmut, he said, was Ukraine’s “Saratoga,” referencing a major battle in the American Revolution considered a turning point in the war.

Earlier in the US capital, he met with US President Joe Biden in what is his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion in February.

The visit comes amid an announcement of Patriot missiles as part of a package to Ukraine, a significant victory for Kyiv.

"Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us," Zelensky added. "I assure you, Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves."