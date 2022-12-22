'Very inspiring:' Ukraine’s Zelensky given hero’s welcome in Washington

While Zelensky expressed his gratitude, he has made it clear that Ukraine will need more in order to overcome the enemy

A moment of gratitude and partnership - and a warning to Russia: The U.S. is stepping up its support for war torn Ukraine, as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky makes his first trip abroad, to Washington, since Russia launched its invasion of his country over 300 days ago.

Zelensky, wearing his now signature war uniform of a green jumper and combat boots, and carrying a Ukrainian flag under his arm, was warmly received by the U.S. Congress. He told the attentive lawmakers that American aid goes beyond Ukraine - and received standing ovations.

"Thank you for both the financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on,” he said.

“Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."

The goal of Zelensky’s trip is clear: To cement the need for and to receive more support to survive through the winter, as well as more weapons and military aid to win the war. The U.S. is Ukraine’s biggest supporter, and President Joe Biden announced a $1.85 billion aid package, including a Patriot defense missile system.

In response, the Kremlin said this will not contribute to settling the war, and that Russia will do whatever it takes to win. President Vladimir Putin said his forces will fulfill the tasks set out in what he calls his special military operation to secure all of its territories.

Washington has been increasing the amount and types of weapons to Kyiv, but has refrained from sending long-range missiles that could be used to strike deep inside Russia.

"We also know that Putin has no intention, no intention of stopping this cruel war. And the United States is committed to ensuring that the brave Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country against Russian aggression as long as it takes," the U.S. leader said.

While Zelensky expressed his gratitude, he has made it clear that Ukraine will need more in order to overcome the enemy. And in an emotional gesture - as lawmakers are set to debate additional funding to Ukraine - Zelensky gifted Congress a battle flag signed by Ukrainian soldiers.

The moment reverberated in Zelensky’s home country. In the streets of the capital, residents followed the visit closely:

“I could only listen to it today in the morning, I couldn’t watch it live, since there has been no power for a few days in my place after a recent strike. The speech was very inspiring,” said Bohdan Koval, an IT specialist from Kyiv.

“The most dramatic moment, in my view," he added, "was when the Ukrainian flag was handed over as a sign of gratitude for given weapons and aid. My eyes were full of tears.”