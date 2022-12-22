Zelensky wraps up U.S. visit, Putin says goal to end war 'sooner the better'

Zelensky’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the war was widely praised in the U.S. and Ukraine, but sparked outrage in Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday returned from a historic trip to Washington where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and addressed Congress asking for long-term U.S. support amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Prior to landing in Ukraine, Zelensky said on social media that he stopped in neighboring Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda.

"We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war," Zelensky said, adding that he "thanked Andrzej Duda for the strong support to Ukrainians from Poland and its citizens."

Zelensky’s first trip abroad since the beginning of the war was widely praised in the U.S. and Ukraine, but sparked outrage in Moscow. The Kremlin on Thursday accused Kyiv and Washington of ignoring “Russia’s concerns.”

"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Biden's announcement of nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies to Kyiv, Peskov said that “the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian.”

The statement echoed a widespread narrative of the Russian leadership that the West was waging a “proxy war” against Moscow. Russian media went further describing the meeting between Zelensky and Biden as “a petty demon came to see old Satan.”

As Zelensky was heading back to Ukraine, Putin told journalists that Moscow’s goal was to finish the war "the sooner the better.” He went on to blame “Ukraine’s leadership” for “banning themselves from peace talks,” apparently referring to Zelensky previously saying he will not negotiate with Moscow until Putin is in power.

Putin also dismissed Washington’s announcement that it will provide Ukraine with its advanced Patriot air defense system to help protect civilians from Russia’s aerial attacks: "Those who are confronting us say this is a defensive weapon... there will always be an antidote. So the people who are doing this are doing it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all."