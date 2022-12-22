Russia's Wagner Group denies U.S. claims that North Korea supplies it arms

'Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries'

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s private military group Wagner, on Thursday denied claims made by Washington that North Korea is supplying his company with arms.

Prigozhin, who’s nicknamed 'Putin's chef' and is known for recruiting Russian inmates to fight in Ukraine, dismissed the reports as “gossip and speculation.”

"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," he said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States will boost sanctions on the Wagner Group due to North Korea’s sale of infantry rockets and missiles last month.

"We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment," Kirby said, adding that "Wagner is searching around the world for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine."

According to the White House, the paramilitary group, which is leading the months-long siege of the frontline city of Bakhmut, is spending over $100 million each month in its Ukraine operations.

"Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries," Kirby noted, estimating the Wagner force at about 50,000, including 10,000 skilled "contractors" and 40,000 convicts.

In a separate statement, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the United Kingdom concurs with the American reports that North Korea delivered arms to Russia for the Wagner Group in violation of UN resolutions.