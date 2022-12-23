U.S. to approve more arms for Ukraine after Zelensky visit

Zelensky has repeatedly asked for Patriot missiles to counter ongoing Russian air strikes

U.S. lawmakers are set to approve a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine on Friday, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from his trip to Washington.

President Joe Biden promised the Ukrainian leader to provide Kyiv with Patriot missiles in addition to nearly $50 billion worth of aid that has been sent to Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

Zelensky has repeatedly asked for Patriot missiles to counter ongoing Russian air strikes, which target civilian infrastructure leaving millions of Ukrainians without power and water during cold winter months. The Senate approved the new aid package as part of a U.S. government funding bill on Thursday while the House of Representatives was set to vote on it on Friday.

The bill is expected to pass even though U.S. officials say that the Patriot battery that Biden promised to Zelensky would not change the course of the conflict. Washington has previously said it wouldn’t supply Kyiv with long-range missiles called ATACMS as they could be used to attack targets deep into Russian territories.

Earlier on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Moscow would find an “antidote” to counter the Patriots. He added that his goal was “not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but to end this war the sooner the better.”

As the word “war” is legally prohibited from being used in Russia in connection with the invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin labeled as its “special military operation”, Putin’s statement caused backlash. An opposition politician from Putin’s hometown of Saint Petersburg accused the president of breaking his own laws on spreading “disinformation” about the Russian army. Nikita Yuferev asked to launch an investigation into Putin’s remarks noting that even though his legal challenge would unlikely be considered, it was important to reveal the state’s “mendacity.”